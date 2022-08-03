Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, which added 11,200,000 units, or a 10.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EFG, in morning trading today Sea is up about 4.8%, and Check Point Software Technologies is lower by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of BNGE, in morning trading today Netflix is up about 1.7%, and Advanced Micro Devices is lower by about 1.6%.

VIDEO: EFG, BNGE: Big ETF Inflows

