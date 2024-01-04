Effective Lead Generation Strategies

Building an effective lead generation strategy is essential for advisors who are serious about growth. According to Angela Osborne, the COO of Bluespring Wealth Partners, advisors should focus on generating referrals from existing clients and working on leads that are already in the pipeline. Failure to do so runs the risk of becoming a ‘melting iceberg’ which is a firm with no growth strategy that loses clients and assets through time and attrition.

She recommends being clear with prospects about the value being offered in addition to what differentiates you from competitors. And this branding should be consistent across all the mediums where you want to share your message. Additionally, the message should resonate with your ideal client.

In terms of optimizing lead generation, she recommends having a digital marketing strategy. Advisors should also refine their messaging to quickly and clearly articulate why clients should choose them over their competitors. Once a lead is acquired, it must be nurtured which takes time in order to build an authentic relationship.

The final step is to actually convert a lead into a client. Many advisors fail at this final step. She recommends identifying who in the company does this well and have them mentor others at the firm.

Finsum: Without an effective lead generation strategy, RIAs are bound to become ‘melting icebergs’ as they lose clients and assets through time and attrition.

advisors

clients

wealth management

client management

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.