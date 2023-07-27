Effective Hiring and Managing Practices for Advisors

For SmartAsset, Rebecca Lake CEFP shares some tips for financial advisors when it comes to hiring new employees and building a team. This is usually an indication that an advisors’ business is growing and that she is ready to offload some responsibilities. Often, many advisors wait too long to hire someone given the time and cost involved, however hiring the right people is paramount to helping your practice succeed.

Lake recommends implementing a team structure with small groups working together and responsibilities clearly defined and distributed. This can help people focus on their strengths and gain more expertise with their tasks. For instance, a member can be in charge of outreach to new clients to ensure the practice has a steady pipeline of prospects.

Depending on the size of the firm, teams can be organized differently with 3 common approaches - vertical, horizontal, or hybrid. A vertical team structure allows the advisor to focus on meeting clients and managing portfolios, while other employees provide support and handle other tasks. This is the way that most practices are set up.

In order to find the best structure for your firm, Lake suggests making it consistent with how your firm is currently organized. For example at a small practice with a sole advisor, a vertical approach is ideal. She also suggests defining key roles for each member, outlining team goals, and selecting appropriate members for each team based on skills, personality, and experience.

Finsum: Growing a financial advisor practice requires going beyond just client outreach and portfolio management. It requires setting up efficient and scalable systems.

