EF Hutton Reiterates Tetra Technologies (TTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.02% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tetra Technologies is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 59.02% from its latest reported closing price of 4.49.

The projected annual revenue for Tetra Technologies is 643MM, an increase of 6.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tetra Technologies. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTI is 0.09%, a decrease of 44.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 95,793K shares. The put/call ratio of TTI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,639K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,735K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 31.30% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 6,238K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,249K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 25.98% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,521K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,053K shares, representing an increase of 26.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 49.70% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 4,491K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,065K shares, representing an increase of 31.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 30.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,495K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tetra Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP, a master limited partnership.

