EF Hutton Reiterates Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Splash Beverage Group (AMEX:SBEV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 253.84% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Splash Beverage Group is 2.67. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $2.99. The average price target represents an increase of 253.84% from its latest reported closing price of 0.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Splash Beverage Group is 48MM, an increase of 131.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Splash Beverage Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBEV is 0.00%, an increase of 9.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.96% to 2,758K shares. The put/call ratio of SBEV is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 951K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 301K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 223K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 204K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 69.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBEV by 121.46% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 129K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBEV by 21.45% over the last quarter.

Splash Beverage Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk. SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.