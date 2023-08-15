EF Hutton Reiterates Castellum (CTM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Castellum (XASE:CTM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 177.28% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Castellum is 1.43. The forecasts range from a low of 1.41 to a high of $1.47. The average price target represents an increase of 177.28% from its latest reported closing price of 0.52.

The projected annual revenue for Castellum is 49MM, an increase of 11.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castellum. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTM is 0.00%, a decrease of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.90% to 1,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnus Financial Group holds 250K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 226K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 180K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTM by 24.14% over the last quarter.

Meridian Wealth Management holds 156K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 20.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTM by 63.07% over the last quarter.

Kestra Private Wealth Services holds 153K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 51.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTM by 39.22% over the last quarter.

