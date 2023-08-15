EF Hutton Maintains U.S. Energy (USEG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Energy is 3.16. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.36. The average price target represents an increase of 122.68% from its latest reported closing price of 1.42.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Energy is 44MM, an increase of 21.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USEG is 0.00%, a decrease of 52.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.66% to 672K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 109K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verity Asset Management holds 81K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 54.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 77K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 30.37% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 42K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 26.41% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

U.S. Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

It is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the United States. Its business is currently focused on targeting mature, low decline assets with existing infrastructure that allows us to maximize our return on capital in a sustainable and efficient manner.

