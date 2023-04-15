EF Hutton Maintains U.S. Energy (USEG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Energy is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 174.62% from its latest reported closing price of $1.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Energy is $44MM, an increase of 4.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.23.

U.S. Energy Declares $0.02 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.09 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $1.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.09%, the lowest has been 0.65%, and the highest has been 6.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 5.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 24K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 13.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 34.22% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USEG is 0.01%, a decrease of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.87% to 547K shares.

U.S. Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

It is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the United States. Its business is currently focused on targeting mature, low decline assets with existing infrastructure that allows us to maximize our return on capital in a sustainable and efficient manner.

See all U.S. Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.