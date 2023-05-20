EF Hutton Maintains Reliance Global Group (RELI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.74% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reliance Global Group is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 0.74% from its latest reported closing price of 4.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance Global Group. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 56.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELI is 0.01%, an increase of 45.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.36% to 1,133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 836K shares representing 53.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 217K shares representing 13.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 70.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELI by 1,349.89% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 139K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELI by 29.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 109K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 55K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELI by 26.47% over the last quarter.

Reliance Global Group Background Information

Reliance Global Group, Inc. is moving forward with its goal to operate in the insurance sector through its insurance brokerage agencies and online insurance businesses, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

