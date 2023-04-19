EF Hutton Maintains Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, EF Hutton maintained coverage of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 276.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allogene Therapeutics is $18.06. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 276.25% from its latest reported closing price of $4.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Allogene Therapeutics is $4MM, an increase of 1,539.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 378K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing an increase of 22.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 11.17% over the last quarter.

TMAAX - Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IMPAX - ERShares US Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 47.48% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market V.I. Fund Class I holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 22.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 28.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allogene Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 8.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLO is 0.22%, an increase of 27.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 125,180K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLO is 1.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

Allogene Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.

See all Allogene Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.