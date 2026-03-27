And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury, which lost 210,000 of its units, representing a 35.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of UST, in morning trading today Proshares Genius Money Market ETF is trading flat.
VIDEO: EEM, UST: Big ETF Outflows
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