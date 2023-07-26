EEFT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc (Symbol: EEFT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.64, changing hands as low as $95.60 per share. Euronet Worldwide Inc shares are currently trading off about 16.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EEFT's low point in its 52 week range is $71.60 per share, with $121.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.15.
Also see: UBAB Insider Buying
VCYT market cap history
JRVR shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.