EEA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of The European Equity Fund Inc (Symbol: EEA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.59, changing hands as low as $10.52 per share. The European Equity Fund Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EEA's low point in its 52 week range is $8.9593 per share, with $11.4299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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