Edwards' New Late-Breaking Data on Severe AS Expected to Boost Stock

At the EuroPCR 2025, Edwards Lifesciences EW has announced new economic and clinical evidence on severe aortic stenosis (AS). The results of a new real-world study, comprising more than 24,000 patients, demonstrated that intervening on the disease before symptoms develop reduces the economic and resource burden on the healthcare system and improves patient outcomes.

Presented as a late-breaking clinical trial, the data further contributes to the extensive body of research on this disease. The development is expected to boost both the company’s Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (“TAVR”) and Surgical Structural Heart business units.

EW Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Yesterday, Edwards shares finished the session at $74.79, down 1.7% from the previous close. On a promising note, the company has been committed to TAVR innovation and high-quality science that is increasing access to treatment options for all AS patients. Robust clinician adoption of the SAPIEN technology backs the segment’s growth. In Surgical, Edwards continues to benefit from the strong uptake of the premium RESILIA portfolio, including INSPIRIS, MITRIS and KONECT. The company has been steadily advancing its top-tier surgical innovations around the world, solidifying its position. Hence, we expect that the market sentiment around EW stock will remain positive, driven by the latest news.

Irvine, CA-based Edwards Lifesciences boasts a market capitalization of $44.64 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 3.2% favorably compares to the industry’s -2.8% yield. It has delivered an earnings beat of 3.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

More on Edwards’ New Findings

The study revealed that prompt intervention for severe AS patients before symptoms developed has resulted in $36,000 less cost per patient for the healthcare system in one year. The length of hospital stay during treatment is shorter by 2.2 days, while follow-up heart failure hospitalizations one year after treatment also dropped by 80%. Additionally, compared with asymptomatic severe AS, delaying treatment until the disease progressed led to a more than seven times higher rate of death within one year after aortic valve replacement (AVR).



Together with the previous data from the EARLY TAVR trial, these results have reinforced the value of early referral and evaluation by a Heart Valve Team for all patients with severe AS.

Edwards’ Industry Prospects Favorable

Per a Market Research Future report, the AS treatment market is estimated at $8.6 billion in 2024 and projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% by 2034.

The market growth is highly driven by the advancements in medical technology, including minimally invasive procedures and breakthrough devices. Furthermore, the growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about treatment options is also leading to the market's expansion as more individuals seek early intervention for their conditions.

More News From Edwards

This month, Edwards received FDA approval for its TAVR therapy, the SAPIEN 3 platform, meant for severe AS patients without symptoms. The approval is based on the groundbreaking data from the EARLY TAVR trial, which demonstrated that asymptomatic severe AS patients randomized to Edwards TAVR experienced superior outcomes compared to guideline-recommended clinical surveillance.

In April, the company’s SAPIEN M3 mitral valve replacement system received CE Mark for the transcatheter treatment of patients with symptomatic (moderate-to-severe or severe) mitral regurgitation (MR) who are deemed unsuitable for surgery or transcatheter edge-to-edge (TEER) therapy.

EW Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of EW have risen 5% against the industry’s 11.8% fall.

