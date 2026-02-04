Edwards Lifesciences' Q4 Earnings on Deck: Here's What to Expect

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. EW is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 67 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.6%. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.89%.

EW’s Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.54 billion, suggesting 11.1% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 62 cents per share, indicating a 5.1% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of Edwards’ Q4 Earnings

Estimates for earnings have remained unchanged at 62 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Here’s a brief overview of the company’s progress ahead of this announcement.

Factors at Play

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (“TAVR”) arm is likely to have delivered a strong performance across multiple regions, supported by new evidence, guideline updates and expanded education. In the United States, procedure growth is likely to have been driven by the clinical community’s continued focus on the importance of timely intervention and more streamlined management of patients with severe AS.

In the previous quarter, the continued expansion of SAPIEN3 Ultra RESILIA in Europe supported the international performance. In Japan, TAVR sales growth continued to improve, reflecting a gradual recovery in market growth. We expect these trends to have persisted in the fourth quarter as well.

Edwards has raised its 2025 sales growth guidance for this segment to 7-8% (earlier 6% to 7%), and we expect the company to have progressed meaningfully in the to-be-reported quarter. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, TAVR sales are expected to be $1.13 billion, implying an 8.6% year-over-year increase.

In the Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (“TMTT”) segment, strength in the portfolio of repair and replacement technologies for both Mitral and Tricuspid valves is likely to have supported Edwards’ performance in fourth-quarter 2025. The PASCAL and EVOQUE systems are expected to have gained traction globally.

Also, with the addition of SAPIEN M3 mitral valve replacement system — the first transcatheter therapy utilizing a transseptal approach — Edwards is uniquely positioned to have met the broad and diverse needs of patients with mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

In December, SAPIEN M3 received FDA approval for the treatment of mitral regurgitation (MR). We expect this development to have contributed to the company’s top-line growth.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation price-eps-surprise | Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the TMTT business’ revenues is pegged at $151.6 million, implying a 44.2% improvement from the year-ago period’s level.

Edwards’ Surgical Structural Heart might have delivered a strong performance in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by global adoption of its premium RESILIA portfolio, including MITRIS, INSPIRIS and KONECT. The company expanded KONECT therapy to patients across European countries during the third quarter, which might have contributed to the fourth-quarter top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $259.8 million, suggesting a modest 6.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Whispers for Edwards

Per our proven model, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, have a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Edwards has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Top MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Veracyte VCYT has an Earnings ESP of +7.98% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release fourth-quarter 2025 results soon.

VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter EPS suggests a decline of 13.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Cardinal Health CAH has an Earnings ESP of +2.30% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 5.

CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 9.36%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 20.7%.

Merit Medical Systems MMSI currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release fourth-quarter 2025 results soon.

MMSI’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS implies an increase of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

