Edwards Lifesciences Projects 2025 Constant Currency Sales Growth Of 8% - 10%

December 04, 2024 — 06:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences (EW) reaffirmed original 2024 total company constant currency sales growth guidance of 8% to 10%. The company is projecting 2025 constant currency sales growth of 8% - 10%; adjusted EPS of $2.40 - $2.50, and TAVR sales of $4.1 - $4.4 billion.

"In 2026 and beyond, strong total company sales growth will be driven by meaningful catalysts with the potential to change aortic stenosis treatment, including EARLY TAVR and the expected successful outcome from the FDA-approved PROGRESS pivotal trial," said Bernard Zovighian, Edwards' CEO.

