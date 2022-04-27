Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.23, changing hands as low as $110.55 per share. Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EW's low point in its 52 week range is $87.32 per share, with $131.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.38. The EW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

