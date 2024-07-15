Edwards Lifesciences To Acquire Innovalve Bio Medical - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences (EW) said it has exercised its option to acquire Innovalve Bio Medical, an early-stage transcatheter mitral valve replacement company, following its initial investment in 2017. Innovalve will join the transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies product group, led by corporate vice president, Daveen Chopra.

"Edwards' SAPIEN M3 remains on track to become the first approved transfemoral TMVR system in Europe by the end of 2025. We believe the Innovalve technologies, paired with Edwards' deep mitral expertise, will enable a TMVR platform that will expand the treatable population," said Daveen Chopra.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.