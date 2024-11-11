News & Insights

Stocks

Edvance International to Review Interim Results and Dividend

November 11, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Edvance International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1410) has released an update.

Edvance International Holdings Ltd. has announced an upcoming board meeting on November 25, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider recommending an interim dividend, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

For further insights into HK:1410 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.