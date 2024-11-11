Edvance International to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Edvance International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1410) has released an update.

Edvance International Holdings Ltd. has announced an upcoming board meeting on November 25, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider recommending an interim dividend, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

