EDV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (Symbol: EDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.43, changing hands as high as $94.30 per share. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EDV's low point in its 52 week range is $73.68 per share, with $122.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.