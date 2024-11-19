eDreams ODIGEO Launches Ambitious Share Buyback Program

EDreams ODIGEO (ES:EDR) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

eDreams ODIGEO has announced a share buyback program aimed at acquiring up to 7,812,500 shares, representing 6.12% of its current share capital, with a budget of 50 million euros. The initiative will serve to fulfill obligations from existing share incentive plans and reduce share capital, aligning with regulatory standards. The program, managed by Deutsche Bank AG, is set to last up to one year or until the maximum share or monetary limits are reached.

For further insights into ES:EDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.