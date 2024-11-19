News & Insights

eDreams ODIGEO Launches Ambitious Share Buyback Program

November 19, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

EDreams ODIGEO (ES:EDR) has released an update.

eDreams ODIGEO has announced a share buyback program aimed at acquiring up to 7,812,500 shares, representing 6.12% of its current share capital, with a budget of 50 million euros. The initiative will serve to fulfill obligations from existing share incentive plans and reduce share capital, aligning with regulatory standards. The program, managed by Deutsche Bank AG, is set to last up to one year or until the maximum share or monetary limits are reached.

