eDreams ODIGEO Advances on Share Buyback Initiative

eDreams ODIGEO has recently conducted a series of share buybacks as part of its authorized program, purchasing thousands of its own shares over the trading days from November 25 to November 29, 2024. The buyback transactions took place on the XMAD trading center with prices ranging around €6.67 to €6.93 per share. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital structure effectively.

