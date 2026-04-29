EDMP picks up Sonoco, and the position size is doing the talking

Key Points

EDMP, INC. established a new position in Sonoco Products Company, buying 53,828 shares in a trade estimated at $2.77 million based on quarterly average price.

The quarter-end value of the position increased by $2.91 million, reflecting both the share purchase and price movements during the period.

The transaction represented a 2.2% increase relative to the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

At quarter-end, the fund held 53,828 shares valued at $2.91 million.

The Sonoco stake represents 2.4% of EDMP, INC.’s 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Sonoco Products ›

On April 28, 2026, EDMP, INC. disclosed a new position in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON), acquiring 53,828 shares in an estimated $2.77 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the position increased by $2.91 million, reflecting both the share purchase and price movements during the period.

The transaction represented a 2.2% increase relative to the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

At quarter-end, the fund held 53,828 shares valued at $2.91 million.

The Sonoco stake represents 2.4% of EDMP, INC.’s 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated April 28, 2026, EDMP, INC. reported a new position in Sonoco Products Company, acquiring 53,828 shares. The estimated value of this purchase was $2.77 million based on the average closing prices during the first quarter. As of March 31, 2026, the position was valued at $2.91 million, reflecting both the share addition and price appreciation during the quarter.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 2.4% of 13F reportable assets under management at quarter-end.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: AVGO: $9.53 million (7.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMGN: $5.46 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSE: ABBV: $5.34 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSE: MO: $5.10 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSE: OHI: $4.92 million (4.0% of AUM)

As of April 27, 2026, Sonoco Products Company shares were priced at $50.25.

The stock has returned 13.2% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 16.0 percentage points.

Forward P/E ratio is 7.78; EV/EBITDA stands at 6.27.

Sonoco Products Company’s trailing twelve months revenue was $7.49 billion, with net income of $1.04 billion.

The latest reported dividend yield is 4.2%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.49 billion Net income (TTM) $609.4 million Dividend yield 4.2% Price (as of April 28, 2026) $49.91

Company snapshot

Sonoco Products Company offers a broad portfolio of packaging products, including rigid paper containers, flexible packaging, protective packaging, and industrial paper-based tubes and cores.

SON generates revenue by manufacturing and selling packaging solutions to consumer and industrial markets globally, leveraging both proprietary technology and recycled materials.

Sonoco serves a diverse customer base across industries such as food, beverage, paper, textile, construction, and wire and cable, with operations spanning North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Sonoco Products Company is a leading global provider of packaging solutions, with a significant presence in both consumer and industrial markets.

What this transaction means for investors

EDMP's new Sonoco stake lines up with how the rest of the portfolio is built. The book skews toward established dividend payers, often bought at depressed multiples, and Sonoco fits that screen cleanly — a solid yield paired with deep-value earnings and cash-flow multiples. The stock is priced that way for visible reasons: it has lagged the broader market over the past year, and Sonoco carries elevated leverage from recent M&A activity. Where investors might pause is on size. At roughly 2.4% of AUM, Sonoco lands outside EDMP's top five and well below the fund's largest position. Meaningful, but not a top-conviction slot. For investors tracking institutional flow, that's the read here: a fund adding a name that fits its style, at a size that says interested rather than committed.

Should you buy stock in Sonoco Products right now?

Before you buy stock in Sonoco Products, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sonoco Products wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,606!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,306,846!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 29, 2026.

Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Amgen, and Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.