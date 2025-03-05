EDITAS MEDICINE, INC. Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - EDITAS MEDICINE, INC. (EDIT) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$45.40 million, or -$0.55 per share. This compares with -$18.87 million, or -$0.23 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 49.0% to $30.60 million from $60.05 million last year.

EDITAS MEDICINE, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

