Editas Medicine (EDIT) Price Target Increased by 22.78% to 4.95

The average one-year price target for Editas Medicine (NasdaqGS:EDIT) has been revised to $4.95 / share. This is an increase of 22.78% from the prior estimate of $4.03 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.42% from the latest reported closing price of $2.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Editas Medicine. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDIT is 0.02%, an increase of 9.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.78% to 50,665K shares. The put/call ratio of EDIT is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,592K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,117K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,213K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 83.13% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 2,092K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing an increase of 54.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 98.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,040K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 20.80% over the last quarter.

VSEQX - Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,872K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

