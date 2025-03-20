News & Insights

Stocks

Edison Stock: Is EIX Underperforming the Utilities Sector?

March 20, 2025 — 02:56 pm EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

With a market cap of $22.6 billion, Edison International (EIX) engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. Founded in 1886, the Rosemead, California-based company supplies and delivers energy through its electrical infrastructure to an approximately 50,000 square-mile area of southern California.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap stocks”, and EIX fits this criterion perfectly. As a leading supplier of energy services, the company benefits from a large customer base consisting of residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Active Investor: FREE newsletter going behind the headlines on the hottest stocks to uncover new trade ideas

 

However, the stock has fallen 34.1% from its 52-week high of $88.77, recorded on Sept. 4, last year. Shares of EIX have declined 24.9% over the past three months, underperforming the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 4.9% rally in the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

The stock’s performance looks bleak in the long run. Over the past six months, EIX shares declined 30.5%, underperforming XLU’s 1.2% gain. Moreover, shares of EIX have declined 15.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLU’s 23.8% rally in the same time frame.

EIX has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early-January but has moved above its 50-day moving average since mid-March.

www.barchart.com

EIX’s stock declined 2.4% following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 27. The company reported a 7.7% increase in its operating revenue for the full fiscal year, which amounted to $17.6 billion. Its EPS came in at $1.05, which failed to meet the Wall Street estimates by 2.8%, thanks to higher operation and maintenance expenses and higher interest expenses.

However, in the competitive utility sector, key rival The Southern Company (SO) is in the lead, with its stock surging marginally over the past six months and 27.6% over the past 52 weeks.

Nevertheless, analysts are reasonably optimistic about the stock's prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $71.32 represents an upside of 21.9% from the current market prices.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLU
EIX
SO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.