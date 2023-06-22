News & Insights

Markets
SCE.PRL

Edison International's Preference Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

June 22, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.47% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SCE.PRL was trading at a 22.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.32% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRL shares, versus EIX:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities :

SCE.PRL+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are down about 0.9%.

Also see:
 ETFs Holding WAC
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BSTP
 VBNK market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCE.PRL
EIX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.