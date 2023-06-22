Edison International's Preference Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.47% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SCE.PRL was trading at a 22.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.32% in the "Utilities" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRL shares, versus EIX:
Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities :
In Thursday trading, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are down about 0.9%.
