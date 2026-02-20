Markets
SCE.PRL

Edison International's Preference Securities Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

February 20, 2026 — 02:09 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.12 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.50% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SCE.PRL was trading at a 23.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.56% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRL shares, versus EIX:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities :

SCE.PRL+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are up about 1.4%.

Also see:
 Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks
 MEI YTD Return
 HGBL Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks-> MEI YTD Return-> HGBL Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SCE.PRL
EIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.