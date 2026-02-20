Edison International's Preference Securities Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRL shares, versus EIX:
Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities :
In Friday trading, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are up about 1.4%.
