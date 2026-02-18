Markets
EIX

Edison International Profit Rises In Full Year

February 18, 2026 — 04:27 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) announced earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.459 billion, or $11.55 per share. This compares with $1.284 billion, or $3.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $2.520 billion or $6.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $19.317 billion from $17.599 billion last year.

Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.459 Bln. vs. $1.284 Bln. last year. -EPS: $11.55 vs. $3.31 last year. -Revenue: $19.317 Bln vs. $17.599 Bln last year.

