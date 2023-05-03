Edison International (EIX) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Edison International EIX reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8%. The bottom line also increased 1.9% from $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The company recorded a GAAP loss of 81 cents per share compared with the 22 cents reported in the first quarter of 2022.

Total Revenues

Edison International's first-quarter revenues totaled $3,966 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,111 million by 3.5%. However, the top line was almost in line with the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $3,968 million.

Operational Highlights

In the reported quarter, total operating expenses decreased 9.8% year over year to $3,346 million.

Purchased power and fuel costs rose 27.1%, while depreciation and amortization expenses increased 12.5%.

Operation and maintenance costs decreased 27.1% year over year, whereas property and other taxes increased 11.1% from the prior-year quarter figure.

The operating income amounted to $620 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with $259 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Results

Southern California Edison’s (“SCE”) first-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.29 per share compared with $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. The increase in SCE’s core earnings can be attributed to higher revenues from the 2021 General Rate Case final decision.

Edison International Parent and Other incurred a loss of 20 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 16 cents per share.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2023, Edison International's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $836 million compared with $914 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

The long-term debt was $29.44 billion as of Mar 31, 2023, higher than the 2022-end level of $27.03 billion.

Net cash outflow from operating activities for the three months ended Mar 31, 2023 was $90 million compared to the cash inflow of $792 million in the prior-year period.

Total capital expenditures came in at $1,316 million for the three months ended Mar 31, 2023, up from $1,207 million in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance

The company reaffirmed its 2023 guidance. EIX expects earnings in the range of $4.55-$4.85 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $4.74 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Edison International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG, or PSEG, reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted operating earnings of $1.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 14.9%. Earnings also increased 4.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

Operating revenues came in at $3,755 million in the first quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,557.7 million by 46.8%. The top line also increased by 62.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,313 million.

Entergy Corporation ETR reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.14 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 by 14.9%. The reported figure also declined 13.6% from $1.32 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Entergy’s reported revenues of $2,981.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,804.2 million by 6.4%. The figure also improved 3.6% from $2,877.9 million in the year-ago quarter due to higher Electric revenues.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 4.2%. The bottom line also improved 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 47 cents.

CNP generated revenues of $2,779 million, up 0.6% from the year-ago figure. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,792 million by 0.5%.

