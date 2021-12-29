Edison International (EIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Edison International (EIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.58% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $68.2, the dividend yield is 4.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIX was $68.2, representing a -0.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.37 and a 26.48% increase over the 52 week low of $53.92.

EIX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). EIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01. Zacks Investment Research reports EIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.8%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eix Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EIX as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTES with an increase of 7.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EIX at 4.43%.

