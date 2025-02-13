Edible Garden AG Introduces Curb-Side Recyclable Packaging Nationwide, Advancing Commitment to Sustainability

Edible Garden expands its curb-side recyclable pot initiative, reducing CO2 emissions and promoting sustainability across its retail network.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, a leader in controlled environment agriculture and sustainable produce, has announced the full-scale rollout of its curb-side recyclable pot across its retail distribution network after its initial introduction at Walmart. This innovative packaging has contributed to a reduction of 11,803 metric tons of CO2 emissions under Walmart's Project Gigaton Reporting. CEO Jim Kras emphasized that sustainability is central to the company's mission, and the new pot enhances their commitment to environmental responsibility while helping retail partners meet sustainability goals. Edible Garden, which operates sustainable farming through greenhouses and proprietary technology, aims to provide eco-friendly choices for consumers and maintain high product quality.

Potential Positives

Edible Garden is expanding its curb-side recyclable pot initiative across all retail partners, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The new packaging has already led to a significant reduction in overall CO2 emissions by 11,803 metric tons as reported in Walmart's Project Gigaton, demonstrating measurable environmental impact.

This initiative reinforces Edible Garden's position as a leader in sustainable packaging within the controlled environment agriculture sector, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

The introduction of innovative packaging aligns with the company's mission of Zero-Waste Inspired® practices, enhancing its reputation and strengthening partnerships with retailers like Walmart.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights the positive impact of the new recyclable packaging, it may create heightened expectations among consumers and investors regarding the Company's environmental initiatives, which could lead to disappointment if future sustainability efforts do not meet these expectations.

The forward-looking statements included indicate potential risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's profitability and ability to expand its distribution network, which could raise concerns among investors about its financial stability.

FAQ

What is Edible Garden's new packaging innovation?

Edible Garden has introduced a curb-side recyclable pot to enhance sustainability in its packaging across all retail partners.

How much CO2 has the curb-side recyclable pot reduced?

The innovative packaging has reduced overall CO2 emissions by 11,803 metric tons through Walmart's Project Gigaton.

What does Edible Garden mean by 'Zero-Waste Inspired®'?

'Zero-Waste Inspired®' reflects Edible Garden's commitment to sustainable practices and minimizing ecological impact through innovative solutions.

Where can consumers purchase Edible Garden products?

Edible Garden products are available at over 5,000 stores across the U.S., including major retail partners like Walmart.

What types of products does Edible Garden offer?

The company offers a variety of organic produce, plant protein powders, sauces, herbs, and sustainable food flavoring products.

BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW),



a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the full-scale rollout of its curb-side recyclable pot across its retail distribution network. This innovative packaging, initially introduced at Walmart, reduced overall CO2 emissions by 11,803 metric tons in the Company’s Walmart’s Project Gigaton Reporting and is now expanding to all retailers carrying Edible Garden’s signature herbs.





"At Edible Garden, sustainability is more than just a goal—it is a core principle that guides everything we do," said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. "The introduction of our curb-side recyclable pot marks a significant milestone in our commitment to environmental responsibility. Initially introduced at Walmart, this innovative packaging has already contributed to reduced overall CO2 emissions by 11,803 metric tons in the Company’s Walmart Project Gigaton Reporting, demonstrating the measurable impact of sustainable solutions at scale. By ensuring that all take-home customer packaging can be recycled through most curb-side collection programs, we are taking a meaningful step toward reducing waste and minimizing our ecological footprint.”





"This initiative strengthens our leadership in sustainable packaging within the CEA sector and underscores our commitment to the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission. By driving sustainability forward while maintaining the quality and freshness of our products, we provide consumers with an eco-friendly choice and support our retail partners—like Walmart—in meeting their sustainability goals. We take pride in aligning with the values of today’s environmentally conscious consumers, reinforcing our mission for a healthier, more sustainable future," concluded Mr. Kras.







ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®







Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.





For more information on Pulp products go to



https://www.pulpflavors.com/



. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to



https://vitaminwhey.com/



. For more information on Edible Garden go to



https://ediblegardenag.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s overall profitability, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “aim,” “believe,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.







Investor Contacts:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020





EDBL@crescendo-ir.com











