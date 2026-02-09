Edgewell Personal Care Co. Q1 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) reported Loss for its first quarter of -$65.7 million

The company's earnings came in at -$65.7 million, or -$1.41 per share. This compares with -$2.1 million, or -$0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Edgewell Personal Care Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.6 million or -$0.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $422.8 million from $415.1 million last year.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.70 To $ 2.10 Full year revenue guidance: 0.5 % To 3.5 %

