EdgeTI Gains Recognition in Gartner’s 2024 Hype Cycle

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. has been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Manufacturing Operations Strategy, 2024, for its digital twin software. This acknowledgment highlights the company’s role in helping manufacturers scale operations and manage supply chain risks. EdgeTI’s CEO expressed satisfaction with the recognition amid evolving industry challenges.

