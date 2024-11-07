News & Insights

EdgeTI Gains Recognition in Gartner’s 2024 Hype Cycle

November 07, 2024 — 10:39 am EST

Edge Total Intelligence Inc (TSE:CTRL) has released an update.

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. has been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Manufacturing Operations Strategy, 2024, for its digital twin software. This acknowledgment highlights the company’s role in helping manufacturers scale operations and manage supply chain risks. EdgeTI’s CEO expressed satisfaction with the recognition amid evolving industry challenges.

