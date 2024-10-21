News & Insights

Stocks

Edesa Biotech to Present at Global Conferences

October 21, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Edesa Biotech (EDSA) has released an update.

Edesa Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is set to participate in multiple international conferences, highlighting its focus on developing treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. The company is advancing several drug candidates, including therapies for vitiligo, allergic contact dermatitis, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

For further insights into EDSA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.