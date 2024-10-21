Edesa Biotech to Present at Global Conferences

Edesa Biotech (EDSA) has released an update.

Edesa Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is set to participate in multiple international conferences, highlighting its focus on developing treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. The company is advancing several drug candidates, including therapies for vitiligo, allergic contact dermatitis, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

