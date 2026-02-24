Markets

Edenred SA Announces Advance In Full Year Income

February 24, 2026 — 01:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Edenred SA (EDNMF.PK) reported a profit for its full year that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at EUR521 million, or EUR2.18 per share. This compares with EUR507 million, or EUR2.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Edenred SA reported adjusted earnings of EUR617 million or EUR2.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to EUR2.961 billion from EUR2.856 billion last year.

Edenred SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: EUR521 Mln. vs. EUR507 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.18 vs. EUR2.07 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.961 Bln vs. EUR2.856 Bln last year.

