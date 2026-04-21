EDEN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (Symbol: EDEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.24, changing hands as low as $109.86 per share. iShares MSCI Denmark shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EDEN's low point in its 52 week range is $98.31 per share, with $125.6375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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