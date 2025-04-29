Markets
EDAP TMS Reports Positive Data From FARP Study In Prostate Cancer

April 29, 2025 — 09:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - EDAP TMS SA (EDAP), Tuesday reported positive results from the Focal Ablation Versus Radical Prostatectomy (FARP) study comparing ultrasound energy-based focal ablation versus Robotic Prostatectomy to treat Prostate Cancer. The study achieved its primary goal.

In the study, patients were randomized to either Focal Ablation (FA) or Radical Prostatectomy (RP). Results from the study showed that the rate of treatment failure in the FA group is non-inferior to that in the RP group at the final 36-month follow-up.

"The purpose of this study was to generate scientific Level 1 evidence comparing focal therapy for the treatment of clinically-significant localized prostate cancer versus robotic prostatectomy," said Eduard Baco, Associate Professor at the Department of Cancer Surgery at the Oslo University Hospital and Principal Investigator of the FARP Study.

These data were presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) annual meeting.

Stocks mentioned

