Ecovyst Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) posted a first quarter net Loss of $3.6 million, compared to net income of $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Net loss per share was $0.03 compared to profit per share of $0.01. Adjusted net income was $1.2 million with adjusted income per share of $0.01. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.03, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.9 million, compared to $45.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. Sales were $162.2 million, compared to $160.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

For 2025, the company expects adjusted net income of $58 million to $85 million, with adjusted income per share of $0.50 to $0.70. Sales are projected in a range of $785 million to $845 million, revised from prior guidance range of $755 million to $815 million. The company reaffirmed full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance.

