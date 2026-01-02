Markets
ECVT

Ecovyst Completes Sale Of Advanced Materials & Catalysts Segment To Technip Energies

January 02, 2026 — 01:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT), a provider of virgin sulfuric acid, sulfuric acid regeneration services and ex-situ catalyst activation services, announced that it has completed the sale of its Advanced Materials & Catalysts segment to Technip Energies.

Ecovyst expects net proceeds after taxes and transaction expenses to be approximately $530 million. As part of the closing, the company used $465 million of the net proceeds to pay down its Term Loan.

Following the completion of the transaction, the AM&C business will continue to operate under its existing leadership team. It will be supported by dedicated research and development, manufacturing, and commercial teams across its three facilities located in the United States and Europe. In total, 330 employees will join the company, Technip Energies said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ECVT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.