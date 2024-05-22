Ecora Resources Executes Share Buyback Program

Ecora Resources (GB:ECOR) has released an update.

Ecora Resources PLC has announced the buyback of 300,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, with the shares being purchased through Peel Hunt LLP on the London Stock Exchange. The transactions ranged in price from 86.40 to 87.50 pence per share, bringing the total number of shares carrying voting rights to 249,256,897. This move is in line with the company’s previously announced plans to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:ECOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.