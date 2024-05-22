News & Insights

Ecora Resources Executes Share Buyback Program

May 22, 2024 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ecora Resources (GB:ECOR) has released an update.

Ecora Resources PLC has announced the buyback of 300,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, with the shares being purchased through Peel Hunt LLP on the London Stock Exchange. The transactions ranged in price from 86.40 to 87.50 pence per share, bringing the total number of shares carrying voting rights to 249,256,897. This move is in line with the company’s previously announced plans to manage its share capital effectively.

