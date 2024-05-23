News & Insights

Stocks

Ecora Resources Executes Share Buyback Plan

May 23, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Ecora Resources (GB:ECOR) has released an update.

Ecora Resources PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 400,000 of its own ordinary shares on May 23, 2024, which will be held in treasury. The transaction, with shares bought at prices ranging from 84.80 to 85.80 pence, has adjusted the total voting rights in the company to 248,856,897 ordinary shares. This action is part of a previously announced initiative to optimize shareholder value.

