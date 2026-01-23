Ecopro FY25 Earnings Slip

(RTTNews) - Ecopro Co., Ltd. (086520.KQ), a South Korean holding company, on Friday reported net income declined in the full year compared with the previous year.

For the fiscal year 2025, net income declined to KRW 12.70 billion from KRW 21.55 billion in the previous year.

Operating income decreased to KRW 11.71 billion from KRW 24.23 billion in the prior year.

Sales declined to KRW 141.06 billion from KRW 234.50 billion in the previous year.

Ecopro closed trading 0.86% higher at KRW 105,900 on the Kosdaq.

