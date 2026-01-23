Markets

Ecopro FY25 Earnings Slip

January 23, 2026 — 06:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ecopro Co., Ltd. (086520.KQ), a South Korean holding company, on Friday reported net income declined in the full year compared with the previous year.

For the fiscal year 2025, net income declined to KRW 12.70 billion from KRW 21.55 billion in the previous year.

Operating income decreased to KRW 11.71 billion from KRW 24.23 billion in the prior year.

Sales declined to KRW 141.06 billion from KRW 234.50 billion in the previous year.

Ecopro closed trading 0.86% higher at KRW 105,900 on the Kosdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.