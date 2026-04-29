Ecopro BM Q1 Operating Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Ecopro BM (247540.KQ) reported first quarter net income of 12.2 billon Korean won compared to a loss of 10.0 billion won, prior year. Operating income was 20.9 billion won, up 822.6% from last year. First quarter sales were 605.4 billion Korean won, a decline of 3.9% from a year ago.

For the second quarter, in Europe, the company projects the improvement trend to remain valid, supported by solid performance of major OEMs and the ramp-up of mass production at the Hungary plant. Also, the Non-EV sector, including Power Applications, continues to show an improving trend.

Shares of Ecopro BM are trading at 2,12,500 Korean won, down 0.47%.

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