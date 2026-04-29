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Ecopro BM Q1 Operating Profit Rises

April 29, 2026 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ecopro BM (247540.KQ) reported first quarter net income of 12.2 billon Korean won compared to a loss of 10.0 billion won, prior year. Operating income was 20.9 billion won, up 822.6% from last year. First quarter sales were 605.4 billion Korean won, a decline of 3.9% from a year ago.

For the second quarter, in Europe, the company projects the improvement trend to remain valid, supported by solid performance of major OEMs and the ramp-up of mass production at the Hungary plant. Also, the Non-EV sector, including Power Applications, continues to show an improving trend.

Shares of Ecopro BM are trading at 2,12,500 Korean won, down 0.47%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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