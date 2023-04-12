Markets
Ecopetrol Names Ricardo Roa Barragan CEO, Effective April 30

April 12, 2023 — 08:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Colombian integrated energy company Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) announced Wednesday the appointment of Ricardo Roa Barragan as CEO, who will take office no later than April 30.

The company in late January had informed that previous CEO Felipe Bayon Pardo would continue in the role until March 31. Pardo had been in the CEO post since September 2017.

Ecopetrol now said the selection process was carried out with the support of the Compensation, Nomination and Culture Committee of the Board of Directors.

The new President of Ecopetrol, Roa Barragán, holds more than 30 years of experience. He has held prominent positions such as CEO of Grupo Energía de Bogotá S.A. E.S.P., Transportadora de Gas Internacional (TGI) and the General Management of Empresa Energía de Honduras EEH.

