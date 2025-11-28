Ecopetrol To Invest Between COP 22 - 27 Trillion In 2026

(RTTNews) - Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), an integrated energy company, Friday announced that it has approved an annual investment plan with amount ranging between COP 22 and 27 trillion for 2026.

Around COP 17.2 trillion or 70 percent of the investment the company plans to allocate to produce between 730 and 740 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, and around COP 7.1 trillion or 30 percent is expected to be invested in Energy Transition and Power Transmission projects, as well as roads and other corporate investments.

The Profitability and Efficiency Program is expected to contribute approximately COP 5.7 trillion, and also support performance in total refining costs, transported barrel costs, and maintain lifting costs below US$12 per barrel, the company said in a statement.

Further, the company to maintain healthy debt and profitability, surmises to implement a portfolio rotation program.

In pre-market activity, EC shares were trading at $9.92, up 0.51% on the New York Stock exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.