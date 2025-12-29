Ecopetrol Clarifies About Potential Acquisition In Brazilian Market

(RTTNews) - Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), Monday clarified that it is currently assessing alternative opportunities in the Brazilian market as part of its strategy for growth and diversification.

This clarification comes as there are several reports about a potential acquisition in Brazil by the company.

Notably, the assessments are still in preliminary stages in accordance with standard market practices.

Currently, EC is trading at $9.82, up 1.34 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.