Economic Prints, Q4 Reports Up for Lilly, CAT; J&J Posts Phase-3 Data

Friday, January 29, 2021



With the GameStop GME short-squeeze saga continuing, market indexes work to regain their equilibrium. The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are all lower in today’s pre-market trading, though if fortunes shift, we could be looking at an up week of trading overall — despite the big 2%+ drop as investors tried to reckon with risks associated with Robinhood traders going after hedge-fund short-sellers.



Personal Income for December outperformed expectations this morning, posting +0.6% from a +0.1% estimate, though on a downwardly revised -1.3% report from November. We note that the year 2020 in Personal Income prints reflected more along the lines of labor force employment than workers earning higher incomes; back in April, when Personal Income grew 12.4%, it was the biggest one-month drop in labor ever.

Over the past six months, we have averaged -0.367% in income growth. Thus, growing by 0.6% we see as a positive development, even though it may again be the result of more layoffs as pandemic conditions force companies to shed low-end workers.



Consumer Spending, also for December, sank lower than expected: -0.2% from a -0.4% estimate. However, this was more than made up in the previous month’s revision, from -0.4% originally reported in November to -0.7% now. There are many reads on a monthly basis tracking the appetite of the American consumer; this one in particular is demonstrating that purchasing confidence is not where many thought it would have been by this point.



Johnson & Johnson JNJ has released data on its phase-3 Covid-19 vaccine trial against moderate-to-severe strains of the coronavirus. We see 72% efficacy in the U.S. trial and 66% in testing overall (including South Africa), but with 85% efficacy in preventing severe disease and protecting against hospitalizations and fatalities from Covid-19 as of Day 28 in the study. These are obviously not as successful as figures released from Pfizer PFE/BioNTech BNTX and Moderna MRNA vaccines, though the previous studies did not include efficacy versus tougher strains of the coronavirus.



Eli Lilly LLY saw a boost to its Q4 numbers on its Covid-19 antibody drug, bamlanivimab, to be used for the prevention of contracting Covid-19. Earnings of $2.75 per share swept past the $2.35 Zacks consensus, on $7.44 billion in sales which topped expectations of $7.23 billion. This marks 22% top-line growth year over year. Shares are up an additional 3.5% on the Q4 release, and Lilly has already gained 27% year to date. For more on LLY’s earnings, click here.



Heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar CAT stomped estimates on its bottom line this morning in its Q4 report, posting a 45% positive surprise to $2.12 per share (though down 22% from the year-ago quarter) on $11.24 billion in quarterly revenues, ahead of the $11.18 billion expected but -15% from the year-ago quarter. Caterpillar saw reduced numbers across all segments, but still performed better than expected. Shares are up 2% following the release, pushing the stock into positive territory year to date. For more on CAT’s earnings, click here.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



GameStop Corp. (GME): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.