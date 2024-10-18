Ecolab Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $274.92, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $228.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.71% from the previous average price target of $255.25.

The perception of Ecolab by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $310.00 $235.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $295.00 $270.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $260.00 $234.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $305.00 $270.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $306.00 $260.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $276.00 $288.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $270.00 - Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $228.00 $225.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $267.00 $243.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $265.00 $267.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $272.00 $251.00

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is theglobal marketshare leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Ecolab: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ecolab showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.47% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ecolab's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecolab's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ecolab's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.98.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

