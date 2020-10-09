Ecolab Introduces New Automated Precision Dispensing System

Ecolab Inc. ECL recently launched the Precision Dispensing System for Membranes - a precise, easy-to-use and dependable programmable logic controller-based (PLC) cleaning chemical dispenser. This automated Precision Dispensing System can boost worker safety, facilitate productivity and extend asset life for whey processors.



The Precision Dispensing System for Membranes is part of the company’s all-inclusive Ultrasil Membrane Program that offers best-in-class chemistries, automation and technical support.



With the introduction of this system, Ecolab’s Global Energy segment is likely to get a boost.

More on the News

Being a high-value unit operation for dairy, cheese and whey manufacturers, Membrane systems need to be cleaned per the recommended wash procedure each time, in order to maintain throughput and life span.



Also, manual or semi-automated dispensing systems for cleaning membranes often result in problems associated with worker safety, cleaning inconsistencies and a longer cleaning cycle, thereby resulting in shorter production times. This apart, non-automated dispensing is not cost effective due to labor and process inefficiencies.







The newly introduced membrane cleaning system uses advanced flow-based sensors to precisely dispense cleaning chemicals. Plus, it has separate dispensing modules for acid and alkaline chemistries to get rid of non-compatible chemical interactions and is able to dose cleaning chemicals for up to five membrane systems within a plant.



Additionally, the Precision Dispensing System for Membranes program comprises a web-based reporting dashboard, which offers visibility into chemical usage for each membrane system utilizing the dispenser.

Market Prospects

Per a report by ReportLinker, the global market for Dispensing Systems is expected to be worth $37.1 billion in 2020, amid the COVID-19 crisis, and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.6% to reach an updated size of $47.5 billion by 2027. Hence, this is a well-timed launch.

Recent Developments

This month, Ecolab attained product approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Its Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is the first EPA-registered disinfectant that has been proven to be effective at killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus and approved for use with the electrostatic spray technology. This disinfectant is one example of breakthrough solutions powering the new Ecolab Science Certified program.



Also, this month, the company launched a path-breaking product — Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer — to address unexpected hygiene challenges. It is the first EPA-registered concentrated no-rinse, 2-in-1 cleaner and sanitizer for food contact surfaces that can kill emerging viral pathogens in 30 seconds.

Price Performance

Over the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 4.3% against the industry’s 1.9% decline.

